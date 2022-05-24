Sports

IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Hardik Pandya elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 24, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

RR and GT face each other in Qualifier 1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@GujaratTitans)

Gujarat Titans (GT) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. Newcomers GT topped the league stage with 20 points. Meanwhile, second-placed RR look like the title favorites since the start of the season. The news from the center is that GT skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches at this venue in the IPL. Batters will be up for entertainment. There is going to be plenty of pace and bounce on offer.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Jos Buttler (RR) has struck the most runs this season (629). He has hammered three centuries and three fifties. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has claimed 26 wickets this season at 16.53. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan (GT) has clipped 18 wickets in IPL 2022 at an average of 21.55. David Miller (GT) has hoarded 381 runs in 14 matches this season. The southpaw averages 54.42.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans had beaten Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in their face-off earlier this season. Batting first, GT had posted 192/4 riding on Hardik Pandya's 87*. In response, Rajasthan could aggregate only 155/9 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler had struck a 24-ball 54.

Information RR remain unchanged

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Information One change for Titans

GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami. Only one change for the Titans as Alzarri Jospeh has come in for Lockie Ferguson.