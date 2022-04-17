Sports

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans hand Super Kings a fifth defeat

A David Miller special helped Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Besides Miller, stand-in skipper Rashid Khan thrashed Chris Jordan in the 18th over to change the momentum. Batting first, CSK posted 169/5, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 73. In response, Miller and Rashid's brilliance saw GT seal victory.

CSK lost two early wickets (32/2) before Ruturaj and Ambati Rayudu shared a stunning 92-run stand for the third wicket. Both set batters were dismissed in quick succession in the 15th and 17th over respectively. Shivam Dube (19) and Ravindra Jadeja (22*) helped CSK finish on 169/5. In response, GT kept losing wickets (87/5) before Miller and Rashid fought back to claim victory.

Ruturaj Gaikwad finally rediscovered his form, firing a top-notch 48-ball 73. He smashed five fours and five sixes (SR 152.08). This was his eighth fifty in the IPL and a first this season. He now has 947 runs at 39.46. Prior to this fifty, Gaikwad registered scores of 0, 1, 1, 16, and 17 runs respectively.

Veteran T20 specialist Rayudu went on to hit a crucial 31-ball 46. Rayudu hit four fours and two sixes. The right-handed batter has surpassed the 4,000-run mark in the IPL. He has 4,044 runs at 29.30. Rayudu has also gotten past the 1,600-run mark for CSK. He has amassed 1,628 runs at 33.22. He is the sixth CSK player to score 1,600-plus runs.

Shubman Gill was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Mukesh Choudhary. This is his second duck in IPL 2022. Overall, Gill has registered three IPL ducks. Miller slammed a superb 94* for GT. He slammed his 11th fifty. Miller has surpassed Adam Gilchrist's tally of 2,069 runs. This was only the third 50+ score for Miller in 45 innings since 2016.

Ravindra Jadeja has raced to 132 wickets in the IPL. He claimed the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha (11). As per Cricketpedia, this was the third time Jadeja dismissed Wriddhi in the IPL. Veteran CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (3/23) has raced to 177 wickets in the IPL. He is the first bowler to register 175-plus scalps. He has 10 wickets in IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans now have 10 points from six games. They have won five and lost one. GT extended their lead at the top of the IPL 2022 standings. Meanwhile, CSK are placed ninth, having won just once from six games.

Miller and Rashid shared a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket. Rashid hammered 40 from 21 balls. His knock included two fours and three sixes. This was his best score in the IPL.