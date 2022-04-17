Sports

Decoding Yuzvendra Chahal's numbers against KKR in IPL

Written by V Shashank Apr 17, 2022, 09:52 pm 2 min read

Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@toisports)

Yuzvendra Chahal's spin prowess has been one of the determining factors in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) conquests in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RR are currently seated fourth with six points (NRR of +0.389). A comprehensive win over a lately struggling KKR could give RR a shot at the top of the heap. We decode Chahal's numbers against KKR in IPL.

Chahal has been a gem of a player for the Rajasthan Royals.

Having said that, he has always been a match-winner in a tournament as intense as IPL.

His performance with RCB is a testimony to the same.

This season, Chahal has looked his regular best on the wicket-taking front.

Against a dangling KKR, Royals would be banking on a lip-smacking show from Chahal.

Match-ups Chahal vs Russell, Rana, and Shreyas

As per Cricketpedia, Chahal has been whacked for 80 runs off 37 deliveries by Andre Russell. Also, the former has got him out just once in IPL. Chahal has had success against Nitish Rana (four dismissals). He has conceded 56 runs off 51 deliveries. Lastly, Chahal has conceded 72 runs off 51 deliveries against Shreyas Iyer. He is yet to dismiss the latter.

Vs KKR Chahal is inching close to the 20-wicket mark against KKR

Chahal has claimed 19 wickets in 18 IPL matches versus KKR. He averages 26.68 and has an economy of 7.68. He ranks below Bhuvneshwar Kumar (29), R Ashwin (23), Dwayne Bravo (21), Lasith Malinga (20), and Chris Morris (20) among the highest wicket-takers versus KKR. In the middle-overs, he has pocketed 17 wickets at 22.11 against the Knight Riders (most scalps by any player).

IPL 2022 How has Chahal fared in IPL 2022?

Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the season so far. He has picked 12 wickets in five matches at 11.33. He shares the wicket-tally with SRH pacer T Natarajan who averages 17.33. Chahal has bowled at an economy of 6.80. His inning-wise performance this season read 3/22 (vs SRH), 2/26 (vs MI), 2/15 (vs RCB), 4/41 (vs LSG), and 1/32 (vs GT).

IPL A look at Chahal's lucrative numbers in IPL

Chahal has scalped 151 wickets in 119 IPL matches. He averages 21.41 with three four-fers to show. He has bagged five Player of the Match awards, with the most recent versus LSG (4/41). Notably, Chahal (121) is second only to fellow leg-spinner Amit Mishra (135) among most wickets taken during middle-overs in IPL. His career-best (4/25) was against PBKS in Bengaluru in 2016.