IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Faf elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

CSK have lost all four games this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face their nemesis Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. CSK have been win-less so far (4 games). Meanwhile, RCB have won three games in a row after an opening defeat. The news is that RCB captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and will field.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The wicket has got enough heat for both batters and bowlers. Out of six matches played this season, the side batting second has won on four occasions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network or the Hotstar app (paid subscription). It will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Performers Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Virat Kohli has racked up 948 runs in 28 matches against CSK in IPL. He averages 41.22. Glenn Maxwell has amassed 259 runs in 9 innings versus CSK. He averages 32.38. MS Dhoni has smashed 836 runs in 29 innings against RCB. He averages a sensational 41.80. Ruturaj Gaikwad has slammed 136 runs in 3 innings versus RCB at 68.00.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other on 28 occasions in IPL. CSK have an 18-9 record in wins over RCB (one no result). They beat RCB on both occasions in the last edition of IPL.

Information Hazlewood comes in for RCB; Prabhudessai included

RCB Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Information No changes for CSK

CSK Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary