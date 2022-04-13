Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 13, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav scored 68* versus RCB in the last game (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians (MI) face one of their nemesis Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. MI have been win-less in all four matches this season. Meanwhile, PBKS have two wins and as many losses. The MCA Stadium in Pune would be hosting the thrilling contest. Here are the key venue-related details.

Details Pitch report and stats

The venue boasts an average first innings total in excess of 170 across four matches played this season. It is a batting paradise, with the chasing side winning on the last two occasions. The last outing at MCA was between MI and RCB, with the latter chasing 152 in 18.3 overs and winning by seven wickets. Pacers are likely to fare better than spinners.

MI How have MI fared at the MCA Stadium?

Mumbai Indians have won four of their seven matches at the MCA Stadium. Three of MI's wins have been in a run-chase. MI's maiden win at the MCA was against Pune Warriors India in 2012. MI (120/9) edged past PWI by one run. Their last win at this venue was over CSK in 2018. MI (170/2) battered the latter, winning by eight wickets.

PBKS How have PBKS fared at the MCA Stadium?

Punjab Kings have won just one of their seven matches at MCA. They first played a game here in 2012 (vs PWI). PBKS lost by 22 runs. Their last outing at this venue was against CSK in 2018. PBKS lost to CSK by five wickets. Their only win at this venue was against PWI in 2013. PBKS (100/2) beat the latter by eight wickets.

Information Highest and lowest scores

PBKS' highest total at the venue: 165 (vs DC, 2015). PBKS' lowest total at the venue: 73 (vs RPS, 2017). Meanwhile, MI's highest total at this venue: 184 (vs RPS, 2017). MI's lowest total at this venue: 116 (vs PWI, 2013).

Stats A look at the key stats

Since 2018, the chasing side has won six of the 10 matches held at the MCA Stadium. A total of 46 wickets have fallen at this venue in the season underway (including three run-outs). Pacers are likely to trouble the batters at this venue, having claimed as many as 32 wickets. Meanwhile, spinners have affected merely 11 dismissals.

Information MI vs PBKS: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. It can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription). Viewers can avail commentary across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.