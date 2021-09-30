IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS: Here is the match preview

KKR are set to face Punjab Kings in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Friday in Dubai. Fourth-placed KKR have changed their fortunes since IPL resumed in the UAE. They are playing quality cricket. Meanwhile, PBKS have issues to sort out. They occupy the sixth place in the IPL 2021 standings with eight points. Here's the match preview.

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held in Dubai. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface on this venue has been two-paced in nature with batters needing to be smart enough as things slow down. Meanwhile, both pacers and spinners should enjoy bowling. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Presenting the head-to-head record

KKR have dominated the scenes against PBKS in the IPL. The two teams have met on 28 occasions in the competition, with KKR winning 19 and PBKS pocketing nine. In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, KKR beat PBKS by five wickets. KKR have won five of the last seven games against PBKS since IPL 2018.

KKR will look to do the double over PBKS

KKR will be aiming to inch closer towards a berth in the playoffs by overcoming PBKS. The Knights have won three games and lost one last-ball thriller against CSK since the second phase resumed. One issue for KKR is the form of Eoin Morgan. KKR could miss Andre Russell once again as Tim Southee looks set to get another game.

PBKS need to up their game

The last two matches have seen PBKS struggle with the bat and given KKR's in-form bowling unit, the Kings could be in trouble. Besides Aiden Markram, nobody has looked sharp for PBKS with the bat in these two games. Chris Gayle's form is a worry and Nicholas Pooran has failed to deliver consistently. With the ball, PBKS are better equipped.

A look at the probable XI of both teams

KKR probable XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier PBKS probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

A look at the top performers

KKR spinner Sunil Narine has the highest number of wickets against PBKS in the IPL (30). He has an average of 17.70 against Punjab. Chris Gayle has scored 700 runs against KKR in the IPL at 43.75. PBKS skipper KL Rahul has 316 runs against KKR from 12 matches. With the ball, Mohammed Shami has nine scalps against KKR (10 matches).