Natarajan tests COVID-19 positive ahead of DC vs SRH clash

T Natarajan has tested positive for the coronavirus

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19. Six close contacts of him have been placed in isolation. However, the BCCI has confirmed that the match will happen as per the schedule. This comes as a major blow since earlier the season had to be stopped due to the COVID-19 cases inside bio-bubble.

Six close contacts of Natarajan put in isolation

List of personnel put in isolation: Vijay Shankar - Player Vijay Kumar - Team Manager Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist Anjana Vannan - Doctor Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

Situation

Natarajan is currently asymptomatic

Natarajan is currently asymptomatic and has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. The left-arm pacer tested positive for COVID-19 after a scheduled RT-PCR test at 5 AM local time this morning. Earlier this month, the fifth Test between India and England was canceled after a couple of personnel were found COVID-19 positive inside the Indian camp.

IPL 2021

In May, the BCCI had suspended IPL 2021 indefinitely

Back in May 2021, the IPL season was suspended indefinitely by the BCCI after several players tested positive for COVID-19. The pandemic had hit the league even before it commenced on April 10. Several groundsmen and a few players had tested positive. However, the IPL Governing Council decided to proceed with the season. However, the council decided to pull the plug after cases erupted.

Information

IPL 2021 phase 2 resumed from September 19

The second phase of the IPL resumed from September 19 onwards with the action shifting to UAE. So far, three matches have already been played across Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively.