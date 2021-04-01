In the Indian Premier League 2020 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad took the third place on basis of NRR after collecting 14 points (W7 L7). They won the IPL Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore and needed a win in Qualifier 2 to make it to the final. However, a defeat against Delhi Capitals ended their journey. Here we present SRH's breakout performer in 2020.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was roped in as the replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who injured his ankle in SRH's first match of the campaign in the UAE. Holder, who previously played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, came in to fill in SRH's hole in the all-round department. The West Indian star came in and lit up SRH's campaign.

Holder featured in seven matches for SRH last season, claiming a total of 14 wickets with a best of 3/25. He had a terrific average of 16.64 with an economy rate of 8.32. Holder also chipped in with the bat, scoring 66 runs at 33.00. He had a best score of 26*.

Holder's 3/25 came in a crucial stage for SRH. The all-rounder dished out his best performance with the ball against RCB in the Eliminator. His exploits helped SRH restrict RCB to just 131/7 in 20 overs. Holder then was involved in an unbeaten 65-run stand with Kane Williamson (50*) for the fifth wicket as SRH got home in 19.4 overs.

SRH kept their hopes of a playoffs berth alive by beating RCB in the league stage towards the end of the campaign. SRH jumped from seventh place to fourth. RCB managed 120/7 in 20 overs before SRH were reduced to 87/4. However, Holder came in and dished out a commanding performance with the bat. He struck 26*, hitting one four and three sixes.

