Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 12:06 pm

Senior England batsman Jonny Bairstow is enjoying himself in the ongoing ODI series against India. The star player has smashed 94 and 124 in the first two matches as the three-match series is tied 1-1. Bairstow's match-winning knock on Friday helped England chase 337 to beat India. His 175-run stand alongside Ben Stokes (99) powered the visitors. Here we decode Bairstow's ODI numbers.

2nd ODI Bairstow shines for England in the second ODI

On Friday, Bairstow hit 124 from 112 balls, hitting 11 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 110.71. He was part of two century-plus stands. Bairstow shared a stand of 110 alongside Jason Roy for the first wicket. Stokes then joined him in an epic 175-run stand which came in just 19.3 overs. Stokes hits four fours and 10 sixes.

ODIs How has Bairstow fared in ODIs?

In 85 ODI matches, Bairstow has racked up 3,425 runs at an average of 48.92. He has slammed 11 hundreds and 14 fifties. The aggressive Bairstow has also registered 382 fours and 87 sixes. He has a strike rate of 104.74. Bairstow has accumulated 2,270 runs at home at 56.75. He has seven tons and 10 fifties on home soil.

Versus India Bairstow's performance against India in ODI cricket

The right-handed batsman has scored 581 runs in 13 games against India at an average of 52.81. He has slammed two tons and two fifties against Team India. On Friday, Bairstow registered his highest score against India. He has slammed 54 fours and 26 sixes. In five ODIs at home, Bairstow has 258 runs at 64.50. In India, he has hit 323 runs.

Partnership Bairstow has found solace in opening partner Roy