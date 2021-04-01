Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 02:21 pm

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League will be underway on April 9. IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11. The Orange Army lost the IPL 2018 final before earning two playoffs stage finishes in the subsequent seasons. After looking at CSK, here we present SRH's recent performances from 2018-20.

IPL 2018 SRH were brilliant in the 2018 campaign

SRH were dominant under the leadership of Kane Williamson in the 2018 season. With David Warner missing out, Williamson took charge and led from the front. SRH finished as the toppers in the league stage (W9 L5). They lost against Chennai in Qualifier 1 before ousting KKR in Qualifier 2 and making it to the final. They faltered in the final against CSK.

Trio IPL 2018: Williamson leads from the front; Rashid, Kaul impress

Williamson had a dream IPL 2018 season. The New Zealand star smashed 735 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.50. He won the prestigious Orange Cap for his exploits. Williamson hit eight fifties with a best of 84. The likes of Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul were exceptional for SRH with the ball. Both these bowlers claimed 21 wickets apiece.

IPL 2019 IPL 2019: SRH lose Eliminator after qualifying for the playoffs

SRH were the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2019, claiming 12 points. They got the job done on basis of a superior NRR. Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the side despite Warner making a comeback. SRH faced Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator and suffered a two-wicket loss. However, a place in the playoffs highlighted SRH's impressions in the season.

Performers IPL 2019: Warner delivers the goods; Khaleel and Rashid shine

Warner returned to the IPL in style, playing 12 games before heading to prepare for the 2019 World Cup. Warner won his third Orange Cap, racking up 692 runs at 69.20. He slammed one century and eight fifties. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed ended up with the highest wickets for SRH (19). Afghan spinner Rashid took 17 wickets as well.

IPL 2020 IPL 2020: SRH lose Qualifier 2 after playoffs qualification

In the IPL 2020 season, SRH took the third place on basis of NRR after collecting 14 points (W7 L7). They won the IPL Eliminator against RCB and needed a win in Qualifier 2 to make it to the final. However, a defeat against DC ended their journey. SRH had a decent campaign and showcased their consistency once again.

Information Warner shines yet again, Rashid maintains his consistency