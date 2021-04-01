Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Hazlewood was set to depart for India with Australia's IPL-bound players on Thursday, however, the pacer has decided to give this year's IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family. Here are further details on the same.

Decision Hazlewood wants to spend time with his family

Hazlewood told cricket.com.au that the time spent in bubbles and quarantine at different times has led him to take rest from the game and spend time at home. He also highlighted that since the Australian team has a big winter ahead with the West Indies and Bangladesh tour on offer, this helped him make a decision.

Reason A big 12 months ahead for the Aussies, reckons Hazlewood

Hazlewood said it's a big 12 months ahead for the Aussies. "Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me," he added.

Marsh Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the IPL 2021 season. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Marsh expressed his inability to spend long times inside the bio-secure bubble and informed his decision to the BCCI as well as his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days back. Marsh was last seen in the Big Bash League 2020-21 season followed by the New Zealand-Australia T20Is.

Information Hazlewood made his IPL debut last season

Hazlewood made his IPL debut last season for CSK. The right-arm pacer went on to play three matches, claiming just the one wicket. However, he enjoyed an economy rate of 6.40.

Philippe Australia's Josh Philippe had also decided to skip IPL 2021