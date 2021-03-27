Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 09:44 am

In a major development, Chaminda Vaas is set to continue as the fast-bowling consultant of Sri Lanka after an agreement with the cricket board. The former fast bowler had announced his resignation three days after taking up the role, which was right before SL's departure for their ongoing West Indies tour. However, Sri Lanka Cricket has stated that the situation had been "amicably resolved".

Statement A look at SLC's official statement

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform you that pursuant to a meeting that was held between Mr. Chaminda Vaas and the Management Team of Sri Lanka Cricket, the matters which led to his resignation were amicably resolved," read a statement from SLC. "Mr. Vaas withdrew his submitted Letter of Resignation and agreed to continue as the Fast Bowling Consultant to Sri Lanka Cricket."

Appointment Vaas took the role in February

In February, Vaas was appointed Sri Lanka's fast-bowling coach for their tour of the West Indies. Vaas, who was serving as a fast-bowling coach at Sri Lanka's High-Performance Center with Emerging and National Team Players, was roped after Sri Lanka were handed a 2-0 defeat in the Test series by England. The former had held similar positions in past as well.

Dispute The dispute between Vaas and SLC

Later that month, Vaas and SLC had a dispute before he resigned. SLC, in a statement, said, "Vaas was holding the administration, the cricketers, and the game at ransom" by announcing his resignation. Meanwhile, the former pacer tweeted, "I made a humble request to SLC and they turned it down. That's all I can say at the moment. Justice will prevail!"

Role Vaas to continue his role

The issue seems to be resolved for now, with Vaas continuing his role. Vaas, who remains one of the greatest seam bowlers, recently participated at the Road Safety World Series T20 competition, representing SL Legends. Meanwhile, SL's ongoing tour in the West Indies ends on April 2. Thereafter, they are scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests, starting April 21.

Information Vaas is a veteran of over 400 ODI wickets