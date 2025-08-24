Heavy rains across these states, IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for East Rajasthan on Saturday, August 23, 2025, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. An orange alert has also been issued for Gujarat, West Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and East Madhya Pradesh. The IMD's notification said isolated places in these states are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Weather warnings Yellow alert in several other states A yellow alert has been issued for isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, among others. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal. Delhi is also under a yellow alert with predictions of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Flooding aftermath Schools shut in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Kota In Rajasthan, schools in several districts, such as Chittorgarh and Kota, have been shut due to flooding after heavy rains. Tourist safaris at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve have also been canceled in this light. The IMD warned of "extremely heavy rainfall very likely over East Rajasthan on August 23" in a bulletin dated the same day.