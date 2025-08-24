Next Article
Delhi weather: Rain, cool breeze bring down temperature to 23.4degC
Delhi had a Sunday with temperatures dipping to 23.4°C—three degrees cooler than usual for this time of year.
After 36mm of rain in the past 24 hours, the IMD put out a yellow alert, so expect more light to moderate showers and some thunder through the day.
Highs should stay around 31°C.
Humidity at 97%; air quality 'satisfactory'
Humidity hit a sticky 97% this morning, but there's good news: Delhi's air quality is holding steady in the 'satisfactory' range, with an AQI of 69 at 9am.
So while it might feel muggy outside, at least you can breathe easy as you dodge those rain showers!