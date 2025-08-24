Delhi weather: Rain, cool breeze bring down temperature to 23.4degC India Aug 24, 2025

Delhi had a Sunday with temperatures dipping to 23.4°C—three degrees cooler than usual for this time of year.

After 36mm of rain in the past 24 hours, the IMD put out a yellow alert, so expect more light to moderate showers and some thunder through the day.

Highs should stay around 31°C.