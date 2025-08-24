Army chief's 1st overseas trip post-'Sindoor' ends in Algeria
India's Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has left for Algeria for a four-day visit starting this Sunday.
This is his first overseas trip since Operation Sindoor ended on May 10, 2025.
The main goal? To build on the defense partnership between India and Algeria, especially after both countries signed a key defense cooperation agreement in early November last year.
Gen Dwivedi to meet Algeria's top military leaders
Gen Dwivedi will meet with Algeria's top military leaders to talk about working more closely together—mainly between their land forces.
His visit highlights India's push to strengthen ties as global dynamics shift.
It also follows other recent high-level visits, like Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan participating in the 70th anniversary of Algeria's War of Independence from October 31 to November 3, 2024, showing that both nations are serious about growing their strategic friendship.