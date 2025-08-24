Army chief's 1st overseas trip post-'Sindoor' ends in Algeria

Gen Dwivedi to meet Algeria's top military leaders

Gen Dwivedi will meet with Algeria's top military leaders to talk about working more closely together—mainly between their land forces.

His visit highlights India's push to strengthen ties as global dynamics shift.

It also follows other recent high-level visits, like Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan participating in the 70th anniversary of Algeria's War of Independence from October 31 to November 3, 2024, showing that both nations are serious about growing their strategic friendship.