India, China to hold new general-level talks at border
India and China are gearing up for important military talks following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, which takes place on August 31-September 1.
A meeting between PM Modi and President Xi is expected to set the stage for top army officials from both sides to meet and could even restart air travel between the two countries.
Talks to focus on issues along LAC
These new General-level meetings are planned at key border points like Chushul, Nathu La, and Kibuthoo. The main focus? Sorting out issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Both countries are feeling the squeeze from US-imposed tariffs—India's 25% kicks in this week while China's already facing a steep 54%—which analysts suggest provides extra motivation to work things out together.