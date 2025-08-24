Woman set ablaze over ₹36L dowry demand in Greater Noida

A woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida 's Sirsa village. The incident, which took place on Thursday night, was reportedly over a dowry demand of ₹36 lakh. The victim, identified as Nikki, was married into the family in 2016. Her elder sister, Kanchan, also married into the same family and has alleged that both were tortured for dowry.

Sister's testimony Witnessed sister being set ablaze: Kanchan Kanchan has alleged that she was assaulted between 1:30am and 4:00am on Thursday. She said their in-laws taunted them for not meeting dowry demands and threatened them with death. "You are better off dead. We will marry again," Kanchan recalled being told during the assault. She also witnessed Nikki being brutally assaulted before her sister was set ablaze in front of her children.

Arrest and investigation Disturbing videos show woman on fire, bleeding husband Disturbing videos from the incident show Nikki's husband, Vipin, pulling her by the hair. Blood can be seen on his stomach and back in the footage. Another video shows Nikki hobbling down stairs while on fire before collapsing on the floor with severe burn injuries. She was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi but succumbed to her injuries en route.