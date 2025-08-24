Next Article
Fiji PM Rabuka arrives in India on 1st official visit
Fiji's Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, just touched down in New Delhi for his first visit to India as Prime Minister.
He'll be here for four days, looking to build stronger ties between the two countries.
On arrival, he was greeted by Sukanta Majumdar, India's Union Minister of State for Education.
Visit aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors
According to Randhir Jaiswal from India's Ministry of External Affairs, this visit is all about boosting collaboration across different sectors.
The talks are expected to deepen the partnership.