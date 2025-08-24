Delhi-NCR to get more rain; IMD issues red alert

Cooler temps to bring some relief from heat

Heavy rain could mean waterlogged streets, closed underpasses, and tricky commutes.

The IMD is urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and not take shelter under trees or near power lines during storms.

On the bright side, cooler temps (around 30-32°C Sunday, remaining around 30-32°C into Monday) should bring some relief from the heat.

Stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!