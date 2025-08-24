Next Article
Delhi-NCR to get more rain; IMD issues red alert
Delhi-NCR is in for more moderate to heavy rain, with the IMD having issued a red alert for Saturday evening, and a yellow alert for Sunday. No alert has been issued for Monday.
After Saturday's downpour—Safdarjung got 35.6mm, Lodhi Road 27mm, and Mayur Vihar 23mm—traffic slowed and some areas saw flooding.
Wind gusts hit 33km/h during the storms.
Cooler temps to bring some relief from heat
Heavy rain could mean waterlogged streets, closed underpasses, and tricky commutes.
The IMD is urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and not take shelter under trees or near power lines during storms.
On the bright side, cooler temps (around 30-32°C Sunday, remaining around 30-32°C into Monday) should bring some relief from the heat.
Stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!