Bihar engineer's home yields ₹78L cash, burnt currency notes
Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit raided the Patna home of Vinod Kumar Rai, a superintending engineer in the Rural Works Department of Bihar, on August 22, 2024.
Acting on allegations of illegal wealth, officers found ₹52 lakh in cash (including bundles of burnt notes), jewelry worth ₹26 lakh, and other valuables.
Probe expands across multiple districts
Rai was discovered hiding at home while his wife tried to destroy evidence—she even attempted to burn currency notes and flush them, which clogged their toilets.
Both were taken into custody. Investigators also seized land papers, insurance documents, bank records, and a luxury car.
Authorities estimate Rai's total assets could top ₹100 crore as the probe expands across multiple districts and money laundering charges are considered.