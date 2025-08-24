Delhi government identifies 6.5L ineligible ration cardholders

The Public Distribution System (PDS) is meant to help low-income families (earning under ₹1 lakh a year) with free food grains—thanks to a scheme running since January 2024. By tightening checks using Aadhaar e-KYC and field visits (now covering about 80% of cardholders), the government hopes only those who truly need support get it.

Officials are now deleting duplicate cards and reviewing families whose finances have improved.

The final report goes to the Centre by September 30, 2025.

Food Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says the goal is simple: "The verification process is going on... we are working tirelessly to improve the system and ensure that benefits are accessible to rightful and genuine individuals."