CBI raids TMC MLA Sudipta Ray's home in Kolkata
The CBI raided the home and nursing home of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Dr. Sudipta Ray in Kolkata this weekend, as part of a probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.
Ray, who once chaired the hospital's 'Rogi Kalyan Samiti,' wasn't present during the raid.
Latest step in ongoing probe
The overnight raid in Sinthir More is just the latest step—last year, CBI searched Ray's place and took three phones but didn't arrest him.
So far, five people linked to RG Kar have been arrested and are in jail as investigators continue their probe into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.