Odisha: Senior assistant booked for possessing disproportionate assets
A Senior Assistant at City Hospital in Cuttack, Kishore Kumar Sahani, was arrested on August 23 after Odisha's anti-corruption team found he owned assets worth more than double his legal income.
Investigators say Sahani's property and cash stash didn't come close to matching his official pay.
He owned several vehicles, poultry farm, expensive jewelry
Turns out, Sahani had 19 pricey land plots (mostly around Cuttack), a three-story house, a big poultry farm outside Choudwar, and plenty of other valuables.
Officers seized ₹3.3 lakh in cash, gold jewelry, bank deposits over ₹55 lakh, several vehicles, and household goods worth lakhs—making the case against him pretty clear.