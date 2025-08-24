Punjab floods: Relief efforts in full swing for affected villagers

Pregnant women, kinnow farmers worst hit

Health workers have rolled out hundreds of mobile medical teams and ambulances, while safe drinking water has reached 10,000 residents so far.

The health department is also making sure 45 stranded pregnant women get the care they need.

Meanwhile, farmers are building makeshift embankments to protect what's left of their land.

Political leaders visiting the area are pushing for compensation—especially for farmers who lost kinnow orchards—highlighting just how tough things remain for these communities.