Punjab floods: Relief efforts in full swing for affected villagers
Floodwaters in Punjab's Ferozepur and Fazilka districts are finally going down as water flow at Harike headworks drops.
But for nearly 50 villages, the struggle isn't over—many are still flooded and dealing with major damage to crops and a shortage of fodder for livestock.
Local officials and NGOs are stepping up, with Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma leading efforts to get food and essentials to those hit hardest.
Pregnant women, kinnow farmers worst hit
Health workers have rolled out hundreds of mobile medical teams and ambulances, while safe drinking water has reached 10,000 residents so far.
The health department is also making sure 45 stranded pregnant women get the care they need.
Meanwhile, farmers are building makeshift embankments to protect what's left of their land.
Political leaders visiting the area are pushing for compensation—especially for farmers who lost kinnow orchards—highlighting just how tough things remain for these communities.