Next Article
Haryana: Principal arrested after 11 girls accuse him of sexual assault
In Assandh, Haryana, a government primary school principal named Dayanand was arrested this week after 11 girl students accused him of sexual assault.
The case surfaced when one student told her parents, leading authorities to visit the school and discover that 10 more girls had similar complaints.
Principal suspended, investigation underway
Police have registered two FIRs against Dayanand under related laws. He's been sent to judicial custody while the investigation continues.
The Haryana education department has suspended him immediately and moved him to a different office, where he can't leave without permission.
The investigation remains underway.