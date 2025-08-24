Ahmedabad schoolboy murder case: Principal, teachers booked for criminal negligence

Protests erupt over death; MLA urges people to maintain peace

Police found that school staff waited nearly 30 minutes before calling an ambulance, choosing to clean up first instead of helping Nayan immediately.

This led to criminal negligence charges against the principal and two teachers.

The incident triggered large protests—some turning violent—with over 500 people booked for vandalism.

Local MLA Amul Bhatt urged everyone to keep protests peaceful, saying that maintaining law and order is essential for justice.