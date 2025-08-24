Next Article
Delhi gets new Tihar Jail chief
Delhi just named SBK Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, as the new Director General (Prisons) for Tihar Jail.
He takes over immediately after serving as DG (Home Guards) and even had a short stint as acting Delhi Police Commissioner before Satish Golchha stepped in.
More changes at top levels of Delhi Police likely
It's not just Singh—Nuzhat Hassan is now DG (Home Guards), and Virender Singh Chahal becomes DG (Civil Defence).
Both are senior to the current Police Commissioner, which could mean more changes at the top levels of Delhi Police soon.
These moves were signed off by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.