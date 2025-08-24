Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attacker had planned assault: Police

Sakriya has 5 prior cases

Sakriya has five prior cases for violent assault and liquor smuggling in Gujarat between 2017 and 2021.

He reportedly scoped out the area around the CM's residence days before the attack, even telling a friend about his plan—this friend sent him ₹2,000 and is now being questioned by police.

Sakriya is in five-day police custody as investigators look into his motives.

After the incident, Gupta was given 'Z-category' central security with CRPF commandos for full-time protection.