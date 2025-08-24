Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attacker had planned assault: Police
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was assaulted on Wednesday at her Civil Lines office when a man posing as a complainant slapped her and pulled her hair.
The attacker, 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya from Rajkot, Gujarat, was quickly restrained and arrested.
Police have called it a planned attack and filed an attempt-to-murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Sakriya has 5 prior cases
Sakriya has five prior cases for violent assault and liquor smuggling in Gujarat between 2017 and 2021.
He reportedly scoped out the area around the CM's residence days before the attack, even telling a friend about his plan—this friend sent him ₹2,000 and is now being questioned by police.
Sakriya is in five-day police custody as investigators look into his motives.
After the incident, Gupta was given 'Z-category' central security with CRPF commandos for full-time protection.