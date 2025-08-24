Rain-related accidents in Jammu claim 4 lives India Aug 24, 2025

Jammu saw a rough Saturday as intense rain led to multiple accidents.

In Udhampur, a mother and her son lost their lives after their car skidded off the road.

Over in Reasi, a landslide buried a vehicle, claiming another life.

And in Kathua, flash floods swept away a car as its driver tried to cross a stream.