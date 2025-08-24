Next Article
Rain-related accidents in Jammu claim 4 lives
Jammu saw a rough Saturday as intense rain led to multiple accidents.
In Udhampur, a mother and her son lost their lives after their car skidded off the road.
Over in Reasi, a landslide buried a vehicle, claiming another life.
And in Kathua, flash floods swept away a car as its driver tried to cross a stream.
20 people were injured when a bus overturned
A bus near Jammu overturned on slick roads, injuring 20 people—four are in critical condition.
With more heavy rain expected over the next two days (think: possible cloudbursts and landslides), local authorities are urging everyone to stay alert as hazardous conditions may persist.