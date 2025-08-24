25 injured in 2 separate accidents on Chennai-Bengaluru highway
Early Saturday, two separate accidents on the busy Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH-48) left 25 people hurt.
A passenger bus and a tomato truck both overturned—police say heavy rain made roads slippery and suspect that drowsiness may have caused the drivers to lose control.
Bus toppled near Walajah toll gate
Around 5:30am an omni-bus carrying 28 passengers and a driver toppled near the Walajah toll gate.
The driver, Mohammed Rees, was among the 24 injured.
Local drivers quickly stepped in to help before everyone was taken to the nearby government hospital for care.
Tomato truck overturned in Ambur
Just after midnight, a lorry loaded with tomatoes overturned in Ambur while heading to Chennai.
The driver, M Anand, was hospitalized.
The accident blocked traffic for over an hour but authorities managed a speedy cleanup so things could get moving again.