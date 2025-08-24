Next Article
Himachal Pradesh floods: 298 dead, over 300 roads blocked
Himachal Pradesh is having a tough monsoon this year, with floods and landslides causing major disruptions.
Since June 20, 312 roads—including National Highway-305—are blocked, and the state has sadly reported 298 deaths.
Power lines and water supplies have also taken a big hit, with 97 electricity transformers and 51 water supply schemes disrupted.
Heavy rain expected for next 3 days
Kullu and Mandi districts are facing the brunt of it—Mandi alone has 160 road blockages and widespread power outages.
The India Meteorological Department says heavy rain is expected for at least three more days.
Officials are urging everyone to avoid risky travel as landslides and flash floods remain a real danger.