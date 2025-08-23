Next Article
Delhi: Hit-and-run driver injures traffic cop on expressway
A traffic cop named Vipin was seriously hurt on Friday when a speeding car struck him on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Vijaynagar.
The incident, caught on CCTV, shows Vipin standing by the divider before being hit at high speed.
Sadly, the driver didn't stop and left the scene.
Driver yet to be identified
Vipin was rushed to Manipal Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Another officer quickly came to help right after the crash.
Police are now investigating and working to track down the driver behind this hit-and-run case.