Egypt: Six students drown during school trip to Alexandria beach

Health officials urge safety rules

Three students got treated at the scene, while 21 needed hospital care for asphyxia from drowning—13 went to Agami Specialized Hospital and eight to Al-Amreya General.

The beach was closed right after the incident, with red flags raised as a warning.

Health officials are urging everyone to follow safety rules during group trips so something like this doesn't happen again.

The World Health Organization also reminded that drowning is a major risk for kids worldwide.