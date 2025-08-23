PM Modi announces new economic reforms at ET World Forum

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission

Modi called this shift a "quantum jump" instead of minor fixes, sharing his vision for India as a potential global economic powerhouse.

He also talked about modernizing governance by scrapping old laws, digitizing systems, and making rules less strict through Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0.

Criticizing past reliance on foreign tech, he highlighted India's move toward self-reliance with its own 5G system—part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission to make the country more independent in key areas.