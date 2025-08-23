Next Article
SC bans public feeding of stray dogs, mandates special zones
After a recent uproar over stray dog deaths near a Delhi sterilization center, the Supreme Court has changed its policy: sterilized and vaccinated strays must now be returned to their original neighborhoods, while rabid or aggressive dogs will be kept out.
The court also banned public feeding of strays, asking cities to set up special feeding zones instead.
New rule for all of India
What started as a rule for Delhi-NCR is now nationwide. All related cases will be handled together under the Supreme Court, aiming for one clear approach everywhere.
This comes as debates heat up between animal lovers and city officials about how stray dogs are treated.