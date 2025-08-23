Delhi: Man, girlfriend assaulted with hookah pipe over corner table
A 26-year-old man and his 21-year-old girlfriend were attacked with a hookah hose at Bunon Bar near RK Ashram Marg Metro, Delhi, early Friday morning.
The trouble started around 4:30am when the couple was asked to give up their corner table by three people—Salman (27), Nikki Sharma, and another woman.
When they said they would vacate after finishing their drink, things escalated into an assault.
Notably, the bar was still open well past its legal closing time of 1am.
Police investigating why club was operating so late
The injured couple was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment.
Police have registered a case for causing hurt and wrongful restraint at Raja Garden Metro station.
Salman has been arrested and released on bail, while the others involved are still missing.
Authorities are also looking into why the club was operating so late as their investigation continues.