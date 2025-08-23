Delhi: Man, girlfriend assaulted with hookah pipe over corner table India Aug 23, 2025

A 26-year-old man and his 21-year-old girlfriend were attacked with a hookah hose at Bunon Bar near RK Ashram Marg Metro, Delhi, early Friday morning.

The trouble started around 4:30am when the couple was asked to give up their corner table by three people—Salman (27), Nikki Sharma, and another woman.

When they said they would vacate after finishing their drink, things escalated into an assault.

Notably, the bar was still open well past its legal closing time of 1am.