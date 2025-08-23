Next Article
Bangladeshi cop illegally enters India, BSF apprehends him
In an unusual twist at the India-Bangladesh border, a senior Bangladeshi police officer was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) after he crossed illegally into West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on August 23, 2025.
His identity as a serving cop was confirmed by documents found on him.
Officer handed over to West Bengal Police
The officer has been handed over to West Bengal Police for questioning. Authorities are looking into why he entered India and if there's any connection to organized groups.
This rare incident puts a spotlight on security concerns along this busy border area, which already struggles with smuggling and illegal crossings.