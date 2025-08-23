I-T department uncovers ₹800cr CSR scam, raids 30 locations

Investigation focuses on 3 main trusts

The investigation is focusing on three main trusts—Jan Jagriti Sevarth Sansthan (Mathura), Dr Brajmohan Sapoot Kala Sanskriti Seva Sansthan (Bhilwara), and Raginiben Bipinchandra Sevakarya Trust (Ahmedabad).

Authorities suspect these groups of tax evasion and money laundering, and the investigation has uncovered evidence of bogus foreign remittances totaling over ₹10,000 crore.

The case also involves corporate players, accountants, and diamond merchants. More details are expected as the probe continues.