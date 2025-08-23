Rare brain-eating amoeba infection cases rising in Kerala India Aug 23, 2025

Kerala is seeing a worrying rise in cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

Seven people are currently being treated at Kozhikode's Government Medical College Hospital.

The infection can hit anyone and usually gets into the body through the nose after swimming or contact with contaminated water.