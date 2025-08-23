Rare brain-eating amoeba infection cases rising in Kerala
Kerala is seeing a worrying rise in cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.
Seven people are currently being treated at Kozhikode's Government Medical College Hospital.
The infection can hit anyone and usually gets into the body through the nose after swimming or contact with contaminated water.
Cases reported throughout the year
While these cases used to pop up mostly in summer, Kerala has started seeing them throughout the year.
Health officials are now investigating if other strains of amoeba might be involved because of this new pattern.
Progress in treatment
On a hopeful note, Kerala has slashed its fatality rate for this infection to 25%, compared to over 97% globally.
This progress comes from better testing and a treatment plan using Miltefosine along with supportive care.
Still, doctors warn that the disease remains extremely dangerous despite these improvements.