Tamil Nadu raises crop loan budget to ₹17,000cr
Tamil Nadu just bumped up its crop loan budget to ₹17,000 crore for 2025—a solid increase from last year's ₹15,062 crore.
Over 17 lakh farmers got help last year, and this boost is meant to keep the momentum going for agricultural growth and farmer support across the state.
Instant Crop Loan Scheme
The new Instant Crop Loan Scheme lets farmers apply online and get loans on the same day through their local cooperative societies.
Launched first in Dharmapuri and now statewide, it offers up to ₹5 lakh per farmer—making quick financial help way more accessible.
Focus on micro-irrigation and agri service centers
This year's budget also puts a spotlight on modernizing agriculture, with ₹1,168 crore set aside just for micro-irrigation projects.
The plan includes better infrastructure and the establishment of new service centers, staffed by agriculture graduates and diploma holders, to support farmers—helping move Tamil Nadu's agriculture forward.