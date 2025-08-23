UP: BSF jawan, son missing after wife jumped into canal

Husband sought info about wife's whereabouts

Rahul had gone to the police station on the day of the incident to ask about his missing wife.

CCTV footage later showed him at Ganga Barrage Gate No. 17 before he entered the water with his son.

The couple, married for five years and living in Najibabad's Ved Vihar Colony, reportedly faced marital issues.

Police are investigating while rescue teams continue searching for Manisha.