Next Article
UP: BSF jawan, son missing after wife jumped into canal
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a BSF jawan named Rahul and his one-year-old son jumped into a canal and are missing on August 23, 2025.
Just four days earlier, Rahul's wife Manisha had jumped into the water at the same spot and is still missing.
Husband sought info about wife's whereabouts
Rahul had gone to the police station on the day of the incident to ask about his missing wife.
CCTV footage later showed him at Ganga Barrage Gate No. 17 before he entered the water with his son.
The couple, married for five years and living in Najibabad's Ved Vihar Colony, reportedly faced marital issues.
Police are investigating while rescue teams continue searching for Manisha.