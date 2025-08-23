Next Article
Mumbai: 2 men arrested for trying to smuggle hydroponic weed
Mumbai's customs officials just made a major catch—two passengers flying in from Bangkok were arrested on Friday for trying to smuggle in hydroponic weed valued at a whopping ₹11.78 crore.
Both men have been booked under NDPS Act
One traveler, Bilal Rais Ahmed Sayyad, was stopped and searched, leading officers to 12 packets of hydroponic weed weighing nearly 5.8kg (worth about ₹5.78 crore).
Another passenger, Kais Shaikh, was also found with over 6kg of the same stuff valued at ₹6 crore.
Both have been booked under India's strict NDPS Act, so they're now facing serious legal trouble.