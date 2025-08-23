Mumbai: 2 men arrested for trying to smuggle hydroponic weed

Both men have been booked under NDPS Act

One traveler, Bilal Rais Ahmed Sayyad, was stopped and searched, leading officers to 12 packets of hydroponic weed weighing nearly 5.8kg (worth about ₹5.78 crore).

Another passenger, Kais Shaikh, was also found with over 6kg of the same stuff valued at ₹6 crore.

Both have been booked under India's strict NDPS Act, so they're now facing serious legal trouble.