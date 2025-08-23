Next Article
Rajasthan: 2 dead, 500 evacuated as heavy rains lash state
Heavy rains have hit Rajasthan hard in recent days, leading to two deaths and nearly 500 people being evacuated from Bundi district.
Flooding has thrown transport into chaos.
The Army and NDRF are on the ground helping with rescue efforts.
Ministers to oversee relief work
State ministers are flying over flooded zones to guide relief work and make sure help reaches those who need it most.
Weather officials say southern Rajasthan should brace for more heavy rain in the coming days, so everyone's staying alert.