Telangana: 11 students hospitalized after drinking water from tank
On Friday, 11 students from a government school in Bhupalpally, Telangana landed in the hospital after drinking water from their school tank and complaining of stomach pain.
Thankfully, everyone is stable now.
The students said a science teacher, Rajender, poisoned the water with pesticide.
Teacher, 2 others suspended
Students also alleged that Rajender tried to cover up by spraying pesticide on their blankets.
District officials took this seriously—Rajender, two other teachers, and a cook have all been suspended while an investigation is underway.
Local leaders visited both the school and hospital to check on students and reassure families that safety comes first.