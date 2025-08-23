Next Article
Odisha braces for more rain; rivers near danger mark
Odisha is gearing up for more rain, with a new low-pressure area expected over the Bay of Bengal on August 25.
After heavy rain in Sundergarh and Keonjhar, water levels have risen in the Baitarani river and are likely to rise in the Mahanadi river.
To manage the flow, Hirakud Dam has opened eight sluice gates as its reservoir stands at 621 feet.
IMD alerts, river levels
The Baitarani river in Bhadrak has touched the danger mark, and Subarnarekha in Balasore could cross warning marks by Sunday.
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts through August 28. District officials have been told to stay alert and take action if needed.
Despite these rains, Odisha's total monsoon rainfall so far—803.3mm—is just below average for this time of year.