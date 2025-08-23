Odisha braces for more rain; rivers near danger mark India Aug 23, 2025

Odisha is gearing up for more rain, with a new low-pressure area expected over the Bay of Bengal on August 25.

After heavy rain in Sundergarh and Keonjhar, water levels have risen in the Baitarani river and are likely to rise in the Mahanadi river.

To manage the flow, Hirakud Dam has opened eight sluice gates as its reservoir stands at 621 feet.