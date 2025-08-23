Next Article
UP: 5 killed, 6 injured in speeding SUV-tempo collision
A major road accident in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday left five people dead and six injured after a speeding Toyota Fortuner crashed into an overcrowded tempo near Vishen village.
The impact sent the tempo into a ditch; four people died instantly, and one more passed away later.
The injured, including two kids, are being treated at the district hospital.
Driver on run; district officials visit site
The Fortuner was not only speeding but also on the wrong side of the road.
Thankfully, airbags protected those inside the SUV, but its driver ran off and is currently on the run.
District officials visited to support families and assured them of all possible assistance—two of the injured remain in critical condition.