'Dark, twisted': Nick Reiner's ex-colleague reveals troubling signs from 2014

As the investigation into the December 14 murders of Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, continues, new revelations have emerged about their son, Nick . A former colleague from his internship at Family Guy in 2014 has described him as a "dark, twisted" individual. The production assistant told Fox News Digital that Nick exhibited concerning behavior during their time together on the animated sitcom.

Troubling signs 'The family wanted him to succeed...' The former colleague said, "It felt like the family wanted him to succeed, and it felt like they were constantly trying to set him up for success." "And he was just this dark, twisted, kind of rough kid." He also revealed that Nick was given a low-responsibility position on Family Guy as a favor to his father. The show's executive producers had reportedly advised letting him "just hang out," telling everyone not to let him touch anything.

Colleague's perspective Nick's dark humor and introverted nature The ex-colleague described Nick as a "very raw kid" with a "dark sense of humor." He added, "He was an introverted human, like he wasn't very loud. But he was also funny, and he felt very human. I remember really liking him, like I thought he was a really nice kid." He even encouraged him to pursue stand-up comedy based on his unique humor, but Nick reportedly never pursued it seriously.

Ongoing challenges Nick's struggles with mental health and addiction Despite finding him "very human" and sometimes funny, the ex-colleague said Nick was "not in the best mental health space" even then. He also noted that Nick had been homeless before his internship and had battled addiction. He revealed they were friends on social media, but didn't stay in close contact. After hearing about the Reiners' deaths, he almost reached out to Nick, saying he would have offered support if needed.