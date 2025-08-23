Next Article
India on track to become 3rd-largest economy: PM Modi
At the ET World Leaders Forum 2025 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared how India's steady economic policies over the past decade have made it the world's fastest-growing major economy.
He said India is on track to become the third-largest economy and could soon contribute 20% to global growth.
Modi discusses upcoming GST reforms
Modi pointed out that even with pandemic setbacks, India has kept its finances strong—deficit is set to drop to 4.4%.
He also noted low inflation and interest rates.
He discussed upcoming GST reforms aimed at lowering prices, boosting demand, and creating more jobs.
Additionally, he highlighted India's progress in tech, space, and defense.