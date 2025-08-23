Mumbai's homeless left out in the rain during recent downpour
Mumbai's latest downpour has exposed just how few safe spaces exist for people living on the streets.
Families—including kids and older folks—were left out in the rain, as the city still lacks proper monsoon shelters.
Even with state orders in place, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hasn't set up dedicated shelters to keep people dry.
National guidelines say city needs 125 shelters
According to national guidelines, Mumbai should have at least 125 shelters for its homeless population.
Right now, BMC runs only 23, and most are limited to certain groups.
With over 57,000 homeless people counted back in 2011, with activists arguing the true number is much higher than official statistics, there's a huge gap.
Temporary school shelters mostly help stranded travelers—not those who actually live outdoors.
Activists say families often split up at shelters
Activists point out that even when shelters exist, strict rules often split up families or make access tough.
While BMC says more facilities are coming soon, many believe it's not enough—and that everyone deserves a safe spot during storms.