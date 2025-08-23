Mumbai's homeless left out in the rain during recent downpour

National guidelines say city needs 125 shelters

According to national guidelines, Mumbai should have at least 125 shelters for its homeless population.

Right now, BMC runs only 23, and most are limited to certain groups.

With over 57,000 homeless people counted back in 2011, with activists arguing the true number is much higher than official statistics, there's a huge gap.

Temporary school shelters mostly help stranded travelers—not those who actually live outdoors.