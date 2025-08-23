JKSDMA warns of heavy rain, cloudbursts, flash floods risk: Details

Emergency services on standby

Districts like Jammu, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, and Udhampur could be hit hardest.

If you live nearby or have plans in these areas—especially around riverbanks or hilly spots—officials are urging you to avoid risky zones and limit travel.

Emergency services are on standby; residents should keep basic supplies handy and reach out for help if needed.

Stay safe and check updates before heading out!