JKSDMA warns of heavy rain, cloudbursts, flash floods risk: Details
Heads up if you're in Jammu and Kashmir: the Meteorological Centre Srinagar and JKSDMA say to expect heavy rain from August 23 to 27, 2025.
There's a real risk of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and mudslides across several districts.
Local authorities are already sending out alerts asking everyone to stay updated and ready.
Emergency services on standby
Districts like Jammu, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, and Udhampur could be hit hardest.
If you live nearby or have plans in these areas—especially around riverbanks or hilly spots—officials are urging you to avoid risky zones and limit travel.
Emergency services are on standby; residents should keep basic supplies handy and reach out for help if needed.
Stay safe and check updates before heading out!